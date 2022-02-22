Samsung Expert RAW app will soon support these older Galaxy phones

Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and added more capabilities to it with the Galaxy S22 series. The camera app has only been exclusive to these devices. If you're a Galaxy S21 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 owner and want to take full advantage of the camera of your smartphone, you won't have to wait too long. According to Samsung, the Expert RAW camera app is headed to the older generation Galaxy devices soon.

According to the post on Samsung Community Forums, the Expert RAW camera app will be made available on the Galaxy devices including S22, S22 Plus, S21 series, the Z Fold 3, and more. Minimum hardware requirements for the app include Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, a telephoto lens (at least 2x optical zoom), and Bayer RAW support. Here's the list of Samsung devices set to gain support for the Expert RAW camera app soon:

February 25 Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22

Early March Galaxy S21 Ultra

April Galaxy Z Fold 3

H1 2022 Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 2



Since Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, and Note 20 lack support for 2x optical zoom lens, they won't support the Expert RAW camera app. For those unaware, the Expert RAW app on Galaxy smartphones allows users to control the camera manually, capture HDR multi-frame shots, and even export photos in RAW format so the user can edit them in Adobe Lightroom.

Via: XDA Developers