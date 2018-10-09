Leaked Note 9 firmware reveals Samsung Experience 10 UI overhaul

XDA Developers managed to get their hands on an unreleased Android 9 Pie firmware for the Galaxy Note 9. The build brings a UI overhaul which is pretty consistent. Samsung Experience 10, as you can see in the screenshots, is pretty different from Samsung Experience 9.5 that shipped with the Note 9.

The new UI features a dark transparent theme for the quick settings and notification panel, as XDA Developers note. There’s a new clock on the lock screen, and it’s also there on the Always On Display. The launcher was redesigned as well, with larger icons, and, in some cases, even new icons altogether.

The Settings App has changed as well, following the design of the overall UI. White cards are being displayed on a dark background, and switching to Night Mode makes them dark too. The S-Pen settings have changed as well, to follow the overall design language of the system.

The Camera, Messages, and E-mail stock applications have been updated and in some cases even changed. There are some bugs, as you’d expect from a non-final version of the firmware. However, once Samsung pushes it out to the Note 9 (and its corresponding versions to the S9 and S9+), it will bring a fresh new look to your devices.

For mode screenshots and details, follow the source link below!