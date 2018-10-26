Samsung Experience 10 leaked again, shows more proof of UI overhaul

At the beginning of the month we’ve seen screenshots taken from a leaked firmware showing Samsung Experience 10. Samsung Experience is the new name of the old TouchWiz user interface, and the 10th version should be a complete overhaul. It should arrive together with the Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9. When will it arrive? According to Samsung itself, you should expect it to hit your phone early 2019. That’s pretty vague, but at least you know not to expect it until then.

A series of screenshots (some of which you’ll see below, some are at the source link) gives us more details on what you should expect. They were taken by someone who allegedly has access to the Beta build on his Galaxy S9+.

What will probably be most obvious for you to notice is the font change. You’ll see that the system-wide typeface has been changed, and Samsung Experience is utilizing the new one everywhere. You’ll also notice cleaner, fresher design in some apps like the dialer, as well as facelifted quick settings panel. The Overview screen is also very similar to Android 9 Pie’s method of switching between apps, but we’ll let you check out the rest in the images below.