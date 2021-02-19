The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is one of the best in the segment. These tablets are the go-to options if you are in the market for an Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ were launched last year with Android 10. Since then, they have received the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1. Now, Samsung is rolling out a new update, which expands the S-Pen capabilities on the tablets. Further, it introduces new Galaxy Buds Pro features as well.

Samsung is taking Apple’s route to introduce a new feature that will allow you to use the stylus to handwrite in boxes you would usually have to type in, like, the address bar. You can also use the S-Pen to write in the text bar in messages and the search bar in YouTube. When a user is done writing, the handwritten text is turned into typed text. For the unaware, Apple introduced a similar feature (Scribble) for the Apple Pencil with its latest iPadOS.

Samsung Notes is also getting an update with “Pen to Text” option that allows you to write naturally and have it converted instantly to digital text. You can draw symbols for certain functions such as a ‘v’ between words to put a space between them. Further, a ‘⌒’ will let you join two words together. This feature is rolling out for over 80 languages and can detect punctuations and spacing. It fill be made available in late February via an update in select markets. You can activate it by going to Settings > Advanced Feature > S Pen > S Pen to text.

The Notes app will also allow users to scan and edit documents from within the app itself. You need to select the attachment icon (paper clip), choose scan, and once you are done, you can edit it right away.

The South Korean tech giant is also introducing 360 Audio – which is an Apple Spatial Audio competitor – for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. It allows you to enjoy 360° surround sound when watching a video.

