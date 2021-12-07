Samsung executives believe chip shortage will last until the second half of 2022

The chip shortage has affected everyone. Be it Apple, be it Samsung, be it Microsoft, Sony, or anyone else. Every company, in some sense, has been affected by it. But, when will this end is the question everybody keeps asking?

Some Samsung executives believe that the chip shortage will last until the second half of 2022, as reported in the The Elec. According to the report, Samsung Mobile chief TM Roh discussed the issue with representatives from over 30 partners and suppliers sometime in November. The agenda of the meeting was to decide the "business plan for 2022" but now, the Korean giant expects the chip shortage to last until the second half of 2022.

Despite this, Samsung is steps to minimize the impact. According to The Elec, Samsung will push annual contracts with the chip foundries so that they can secure the production capacity, even though foundry companies are expected to increase the price like they did last year. Instead of keeping two weeks of chips supply, Samsung will now store up to four weeks of supply.

Even though the chip shortage seems never-ending, it's good to see companies like Samsung taking efforts to minimize its impact. This year, we've seen Samsung delay the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE by over four months just because of the chip shortage. With the moves, it seems that Samsung is doing this to avoid it from happening again next year.

Source The Elec | Via Android Authority