Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge received the March Android security update last month. Well, the March security update was the swansong for Galaxy S7 duo, as Samsung has pulled the plugs on official software support for its 2016 flagships four years after launch.

The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are no longer listed on Samsung’s Android Security Updates page, indicating that official support has ended for these phones. What this means is Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will no longer receive any Android version or monthly security update.

To recall, Samsung has been rolling out quarterly security updates for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge for quite some time, while the last major OS update they got was Android Oreo. The only Galaxy S7 series phone that will continue to get security updates in the future is Galaxy S7 Active, which is still listed on the Android Security Updates database.

Source: Samsung