Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this month. The new flagship device from Samsung boasts a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s first under-display camera, S-Pen support, and much more. The company has now revealed more information about the OLED display panel being used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How do traditional OLED panels work?

Traditionally, OLED screens are made of three components: the main OLED panel, a polarizer in the middle with a glass covering up top. Samsung’s last-gen Z Fold 2 was made up of these three layers, but instead of a thick glass covering, Samsung used an ultra-thin glass panel.

Out of these three components, the polarizer is used to cancel out light reflections. But in a bid to cut down light reflection, the polarizer blocks a huge amount of light coming from the OLED panel reducing the panel’s efficiency by half. This is one of the main reasons for ‘burn-in’ in OLEDs too.

What’s different in the Eco² OLED display used in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Samsung says that the Z Fold 3 uses a new Eco² OLED display. This new display technology has a new laminate structure that is able to reduce the light reflection from the OLED layer only. The new technology doesn’t require a polarizing layer anymore and is able to do away with it, not only making the OLED panel slimmer but power-efficient also.

Samsung claims that the new OLED display is 25% more power-efficient than the previous generation OLED panels. It also allows more light to pass through, thus enabling the implementation of Samsung’s first-ever under-display camera.

The only drawback of the new technology is the increased complexity in its production. Due to the increased complexity of manufacturing, Samsung hasn’t been able to introduce the technology in its Z Flip 3, which still uses a Super AMOLED display.

What are your thoughts on Samsung’s new display tech? Are you grabbing a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 this year? Let us know in the comments section down below!