Samsung Display
Up next
Author
Tags

Samsung’s unit of displays, Samsung Display has announced that it will end all of its production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels in South Korea and China by the end of 2020.

“We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung Displays runs two LCD production lines at factories in South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China. Further, the investment for the next five years will be focused on converting one of its South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass-produce more advanced “quantum dot” screens.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

Today’s Amazon deals include Apple’s 12-inch 4K iMac and more

Today’s Amazon deals include the latest 12-inch 4K Retina iMac, the Samsung Chromebook 4 in every variant and more

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera Fix is here, but with a CATCH?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new update that will fix the camera in your Samsung Galaxy S20, the possible delay of the iPhone 12 and more

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with S Pen: NEW NOTE?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the arrival of the Huawei P40 series and more