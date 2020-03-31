Samsung Display
Samsung’s unit of displays, Samsung Display has announced that it will end all of its production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels in South Korea and China by the end of 2020.

“We will supply ordered LCDs to our customers by the end of this year without any issues,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung Displays runs two LCD production lines at factories in South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China. Further, the investment for the next five years will be focused on converting one of its South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass-produce more advanced “quantum dot” screens.

Source: Reuters

