While the smartphone industry is quickly evolving to high refresh rate displays, the screens on laptops are still limited to 60Hz refresh rate. However, this could change soon. Samsung Display has announced that it has begun mass-production of 90Hz OLED displays for laptops. It announced that it will mass produce these screens in the first quarter of 2021.

Samsung Display announced the latest development on its blog. It said it’s going to mass-produce the world’s first 90Hz OLED laptop displays in the first quarter of this year. The Samsung subsidiary remains one of the biggest suppliers of OLED displays, and now it is all set to bring the new tech to laptops. “OLED display panels can best satisfy the diverse consumer needs for laptops used in telework, online education, video streaming, and gaming,” the company said.

The subsidiary said that it is helping to introduce a major shift in the market as it collaborates closely with global manufacturers. Moreover, several new laptops with 90HZ OLED displays could be introduced this year. Samsung Display believes that customers would quickly adapt to the new development and purchase laptops with high refresh rate OLED panels even if they require the use of a high-spec graphics card.

90Hz OLED vs 120Hz LCD

The 90Hz refresh rate renders images 90 times per second, and thanks to this rapid refresh rate update in motion, smoother-looking visuals are possible. Plus, OLED displays are able to transition from one screen to the next much more quickly than their LCD counterpart with the same refresh rate. As a result, OLED screens can make gaming and movie watching a more vibrant and pleasurable experience. A 90Hz OLED display is said to offer high-speed driving that is actually on par with that of 120Hz LCD screens.

Business Wire reports that Samsung Display tested blur length using the same motion picture of a fast driving car and found that the image drag of 90Hz OLED and 120Hz high refresh rate LCD screens is 0.9mm and 1mm, respectively.