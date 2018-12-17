Android

Samsung rules smartphone display market with Super AMOLED

Contents

IHS Markit has estimated that Samsung made $8.5 billion in the third quarter by selling smartphone displays.

The chaebol has been able to maintain strongholds in both LCD and OLED technologies, though the latter type has become the more signficant market. From a 35 percent market share in the first quarter of 2017, OLED displays have now taken 61.1 percent — that’s thanks in part to increasing availability in smaller form factors, typically lower-price products.

The numbers, obtained through The Korea Herald, show that Samsung reaped in 57.8 percent of total LCD revenues, 93.3 percent of OLED revenues and 94.2 percent of flexible OLED revenues. In other words, the firm has taken 79 percent of the $10.7 billion in total revenues generated.

Remarkably, the company has given up a tiny bit of ground in its OLED dominance as legacy LCD manufacturers like LG and Sharp slowly build their OLED operations.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
The Korea Herald
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Windows
Tags
business, components, Displays, LCD, market research, News, OLED, research, Samsung, smartphones
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed