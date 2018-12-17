Samsung rules smartphone display market with Super AMOLED

IHS Markit has estimated that Samsung made $8.5 billion in the third quarter by selling smartphone displays.

The chaebol has been able to maintain strongholds in both LCD and OLED technologies, though the latter type has become the more signficant market. From a 35 percent market share in the first quarter of 2017, OLED displays have now taken 61.1 percent — that’s thanks in part to increasing availability in smaller form factors, typically lower-price products.

The numbers, obtained through The Korea Herald, show that Samsung reaped in 57.8 percent of total LCD revenues, 93.3 percent of OLED revenues and 94.2 percent of flexible OLED revenues. In other words, the firm has taken 79 percent of the $10.7 billion in total revenues generated.

Remarkably, the company has given up a tiny bit of ground in its OLED dominance as legacy LCD manufacturers like LG and Sharp slowly build their OLED operations.