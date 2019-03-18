Samsung Display to be the sole supplier for the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

We’ve seen, over the weekend, official (claimed) Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro renders leak, and, a story broke late last week, detailing all the specs for the two upcoming flagship phones. Now a new report seems to detail how the Chinese phone-maker might be ditching, or temporarily switching out, it’s Chinese display supplier, BOE Technology. The company was the one behind most of the displays in the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro series, plus a lot of other devices previously, but the report claims Huawei is looking towards South Korea.

Samsung Display is allegedly the only supplier of panels for the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, according to this report. While the information doesn’t come from a source with authority, it has taken it to Weibo to cite other unnamed sources that claim Huawei has a deal in place with Samsung to supply all the displays for this year’s flagships.

The reason behind such a move remains a mystery. BOE is going all out to challenge, and, ultimately, to dethrone Samsung from its comfortable leading position in the OLED manufacturing market. It has the capacity and quality required to be an Apple supplier, as a recent report suggested. If this is indeed true, we’ll have to wait for an official statement on the matter. For now, take it as it is, and be skeptical about it.