We have continuously been hearing rumors about Samsung bringing S-Pen support to its Galaxy S lineup with the launch of Galaxy S21 Ultra early next year. The company has itself kind of confirmed the presence of the new feature on its upcoming smartphone. Since the Note lineup is defined by its stylus support and as the S-Pen makes its way to the Galaxy S series, there were rumors that Samsung could kill the Note lineup. After all, it wouldn’t make sense to have the Note series if the S-series has support for the stylus. However, a latest report suggests otherwise.

According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, Samsung has discredited the rumors of Note series discontinuation. TM Roh, president of the mobile business at Samsung said, “the Galaxy Note experience might be applied to more products.” He wrote, “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.” However, that doesn’t mean the Galaxy Note itself is coming to an end. As per the report, a company official said a Galaxy Note launch is being prepared for next year.

This doesn’t lineup with the rumors that claimed the replacement of Galaxy Note series with the Fold lineup. That said, it is quite likely that Samsung will only offer S Pen support, and won’t actually ship the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the S Pen positioned in a slot like the Galaxy Note family. Plus, how the company is planning to differentiate the S series and the Note lineup is yet to be seen. Moreover, a company denying something doesn’t mean it is not going to happen. After all, Apple denies stuff all the time until it really does it.

Image Credit: LETSGODIGITAL