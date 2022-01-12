Samsung denies Exynos 2200 delays, reveals plan for announcement together with the Galaxy S22

Yesterday, we reported that Samsung has reportedly delayed the Exynos 2200 chip, which was supposed to go official yesterday, as per earlier rumors and leaks. Samsung has officially confirmed that there are no delays, and the much anticipated Exynos 2200 chip will launch with the Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to happen at the end of January or early February.

Samsung officially confirmed to media outlets in South Korea (via BusinessKorea) that there are no production or performance issues and that the new Exynos 2200 chip will launch with “a new Samsung smartphone”.

"We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone," a Samsung Electronics official said. “There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance.”

Earlier today, we also reported the Galaxy S22 Series might launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip globally, but that appears to be wrong, and the Snapdragon version will likely only be available in select regions such as North America, China, and India. The Galaxy S21 FE also launched with a Snapdragon 888 chip, but it has since been confirmed that Europe and other markets are indeed getting an Exynos variant.

The new Exynos 2200 chip will offer improved performance and efficiency over the previous 2100 Series of chips, and the “new GPU is expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100”, confirmed a Samsung official. The person also mentioned that “We intend to sharpen our competitiveness by loading GPUs for games into mobile devices”. The previously reported benchmarks show that it will be slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but it will likely be able to offer other improvements to make up for some of the numbers.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S22 Series? Would you prefer the Snapdragon or the Exynos Galaxy smartphones? Let us know in the comments below!