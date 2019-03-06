Samsung criticizes Huawei X, defends Galaxy Fold in-folding design

Samsung is not only defending its in-folding approach of the Galaxy Fold smartphone, but also criticizes the out-folding concept of its main competitor, Huawei, and its Mate X. This comes just days after Huawei CEO Richard Yu admitted that the Chinese company had several designs in mind, including one similar to Samsung’s in-folding Galaxy Fold, but decided to kill it because “it was bad” and heavy.

In a recent story published by The Australian Financial Review, Samsung’s Eui-suk Chung, executive-vice president in charge of R&D, said “we tried the outfold, too, but users didn’t like it”. As the product is not yet on the market, he is probably referring to the focus groups the company was using to test out several designs.

If you go with an outfold, you can close the device fully, but then the display is on the outside, which means it’s susceptible to all kinds of user errors. You might touch it by mistake or call someone by mistake. And if you drop it, the display is more susceptible to damage. — Eui-suk Chung

Whether the in-folding is better or not than the out-folding approach is up for the market to decide, as the main two competitors, Samsung and Huawei, have one each. The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch display on the inside, and a 4.6-inch screen on the front. The Huawei Mate X comes with an 8.0-inch display which folds outside, generating two screens, one on each side. This also eliminates the need for a notch, like the one on Samsung’s device.

