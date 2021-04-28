In addition to launching the feather-light Galaxy Book Pro laptop earlier today, Samsung is also adding a new member to its portfolio of convertible laptops – the Galaxy Book Pro 360. It is up for grabs in two sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. Aside from the obvious difference in screen size, battery capacity, dimensions, and bulk, there is one key difference between the two models. The smaller 13.3-inch variant comes also offers support for 5G connectivity.

The first Samsung convertible PC with a Super AMOLED display

The Samsung convertible shares its sleek metallic build with the Galaxy Book Pro, but throws in a 360-degree hinge to the mix alongside an updated stylus that is now 2.5x thicker to offer a more natural pen-like experience while drawing or taking notes on the screen. Talking about the screen though, it is a Super AMOLED panel with an FHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution that has been certified by SGS for cutting down blue-light exposure and covers the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Inside, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will let you choose between the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with an Iris Xe Max integrated graphics engine. Buyers can pick between configurations with 8GB / 16GB of RAM and 512GB / 1TB of SSD storage. The power key comes embedded with a fingerprint scanner, while audio output is handled by AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

65W fast charging, Thunderbolt 4 port, and 5G support. What's not to like?

There is also support for 65W fast charging, which is a neat addition. This one also flaunts the Intel Evo badge, which means you get perks such as super quick wake from sleep, Thunderbolt 4 port, Wi-Fi 6, and over 9 hours of battery life.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes in Mystic Navy and Mystic Bronze trims, and is now up for pre-order starting today while retail availability kicks off on May 14. The 13.3-inch model starts at $1,199.99, while the 15.6-inch version will have you spending at least $1,299.99 for the base configuration. Samsung is also doling out a few pre-order and purchase rewards that are mentioned below:

Those who pre-order the Galaxy Book Pro 360 before May 13 will get a $150 store credit from Samsung.com, Best Buy, or Amazon.

And if you purchase the machine after the pre-order phase but before May 30, you will get $100 as in-store credit at all three aforementioned outlets.