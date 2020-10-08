Samsung has today introduced a new smartphone series – the Galaxy F – and the first member of that line-up is the Galaxy F41. The company is targeting millennials and Gen Z smartphone users with its latest device, packing powerful cameras and a large battery to handle their media consumption without charging an exorbitant price for it. The Samsung Galaxy F41 starts at Rs. 16,999, falling in one of the most hotly-contested price brackets and going against some well-received smartphones from key players such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Xiaomi and Realme now have a serious rival from the heavyweight called Samsung!

Coming to its internal hardware, the Galaxy F41 offers a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch at the top, in accordance with the company’s Infinity-U design language. The lights are kept on by a rather large 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and is claimed to go from zero to 100% in just over two and a half hours.

No high refresh rate magic here!

The electronics giant has equipped the Galaxy F41 with the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC ticking alongside 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. However, you can add more storage space by fitting a microSD card of up to 512GB capacity in the dedicated slot.

Talking about the triple rear camera setup, you get a 64MP primary camera that is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree field of view. There is a 5MP depth sensor to help capture portrait shots. Over at the front, the Samsung Galaxy F41 offers a 32MP snapper to handle selfies and video calls. As for features, the device comes with the heavily advertised single-take tool, alongside smart crop, hyper-lapse, Live Focus, and a dedicated Boomerang mode. One UI Core based on Android 10 handles things on the software, but it would’ve been nice if the device ran Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Still no Android 11!

As for how much you need to shell out for the Samsung Galaxy F41, the 6GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 (~ $230), while the 6GB+128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 17,999 (~ $245). During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Samsung will sell the device with an introductory discount of Rs. 1,500 for both variants, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 15,499 (~ $211), which is actually pretty sweet. The latest Samsung offering will be up for grabs from Flipkart, Samsung.com, and authorized retail stores starting October 16, 2020.

Source: Samsung Newsroom India