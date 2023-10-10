Samsung makes some of the best devices in the tech industry, be it smartphones, wearables, or TVs. Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab Samsung Galaxy devices at significant discounts, and this Prime Big Deals Day is no different. Right now, Samsung is offering up to 43% off on select devices, making it the ideal time to get your favorite products at reduced prices. Check out our top picks from the Samsung sale.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a high-end AI vacuum that keeps your home tidy. It uses LiDAR scanning, recognizes objects, operates independently and via an app, and returns to the Clean Station after cleaning automatically.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.

The Samsung M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a crisp and bright image, along with the benefits of having a smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates and smart assistants already built-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic option for those looking for a new Android tablet. This tablet not only delivers an outstanding media experience, but also other features to help you create anything you want. It also works as a great computing device.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Smart Gaming Monitor comes with 4K UHD resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rates with 1ms response times, and Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs create controlled brightness and impressive contrast for an outstanding visual experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.

The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging, It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.

The Frame TV is a fan-favorite, allowing users to enjoy their personal art exhibit when the TV is not being used. Turning on Art Mode is possible with just a few taps, and the new model features a non-reflective display panel, providing beautiful looks day or night.

Which Samsung products are worth buying this Prime Day?

So which Samsung device should you actually but this Prime Day? Well, if you ask us, we would recommend you to go ahead and purchase The Frame TV. It’s one of the best smart TVs out there, and currently it’s available for nearly $500 off. This TV offers a huge 4K QLED display that’s perfect for everyday entertainment and sports viewing, but the magic happens when it’s not in use — it turns itself into an art display letting you showcase your favorite artwork without using much power. Honestly, it’s the best Samsung deal that you can get this Prime Day.

For those in the market for a new smartphone, Samsung has some fantastic discounts on its Galaxy devices. The recently released Z Fold 5 is available at a $400 discount, while the Flip 5, featuring a large cover display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is selling for $200 less than its launch price. On the other hand, if you prefer a traditional slab phone with powerful specs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for $250 less. Alternatively, you can grab the Galaxy A54, priced at just $329, down from its original $449 launch price.

If you're considering pairing your new phone with a smartwatch, Samsung has you covered with the Galaxy Watch 5. This premium 44mm LTE variant comes with all the essential smartwatch features and Wear OS, making it the best smartwatch for the price available right now. It’s the best smartwatch (for the price it is available at) right now and no one even comes close to it.

And, to wrap it up, Samsung is also offering significant discounts on other products, including their TVs, monitors (including the high-end Odyssey and Smart ranges), and even their AI robot vacuum cleaner. All in all, there are a number of great deals available right now and if you're thinking about grabbing a Samsung deal this Prime Day, don't wait too long!