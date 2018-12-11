Samsung files to trademark blockchain and cryptocurrency software

HTC has launched its blockchain phone, the Exodus 1, which is already available to order, but only if you pay with cryptocurrency. The Taiwan-based phone-maker decided to develop and launch a device specifically geared towards those who want to keep their cryptokeys safe. It’s not likely for Samsung to launch a specific device for this purpose (though it wouldn’t be a problem for the giant), but recent trademark filings reveal the Korean company’s crypto-plans.

Blockchain key box, Blockchain KeyStore and Blockchain Core are the three names that Samsung wants to trademark. You can check the filings by clicking the links for Blockchain KeyStore (PDF), Blockchain key box (PDF) and Blockchain Core (PDF).

While the filings don’t reveal much, they do, however, clearly state that we are looking at phone-related software.

The category in which the filing goes is “Smartphones; Software applications for use with mobile devices; Computer software platforms; Application software”. Samsung is no stranger when it comes to security on its smartphones, having experience with Samsung Knox. However, a specific application only for the purpose of keeping cryptokeys safe on your future Galaxy phones could make sense.