Samsung could speed up its Android update game in Europe

Samsung realized how important it was to update phones in a timely manner a few years ago, and the company has become one of the best OEMs to offer a timely software update for its high-end smartphones. Samsung provides updates to its latest premium flagships in a timely manner. Most of the Galaxy S21, S20, S10, and the Galaxy Z series have already been updated to One UI 4.0, based on Android 12. According to a new report, these updates could become even faster for a lot more devices in the near future.

According to a report from Galaxy Club (via SamMobile), Samsung will develop a firmware that has a unified Country Specific Code (CSC) classification for all of its smartphones that launch in Europe. The report also points out that such identifiers are already available on the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables. All new phones launching in 2022 will receive the same identifier to help make the firmware updates even faster across the region.

Having the same EUX identifier means that devices will be able to receive new updates simultaneously, hence making the update more seamless and smooth. In theory, this will allow Samsung to push updates out to all devices at the same time, similar to how Google and Apple update their devices. It offers more flexibility, and better ways to update users. We don’t know how well this will work with carrier-locked and branded devices, as they often receive updates from the carriers themselves. The report also mentions that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy A53, A33, and A13 smartphones will all arrive with the unified EUX identifier later this year. It’s also worth keeping in mind that Samsung currently offers 5 years of security updates, and 3 years of software support to select devices.