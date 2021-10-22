In September, Samsung officially released One UI 4.0 Beta to the public and has been testing it on Galaxy devices. One UI 4.0 Beta is available in a number of countries, and it’s supported on the Galaxy S21 Series. Taking a closer look at the new changelog in a Beta release reveals that Samsung may be nearing the end of the testing period. It may soon release the Android 12 based One UI 4.0 software to supported Galaxy devices.

The latest release addresses some bugs and other issues, and it doesn’t seem to add any new features compared to the first Beta build, which is expected. However, there is one line that stands out and could suggest that Samsung is on track with its roadmap (via SamMobile).

One of the bullet points states, “Google AOSP (Google final release) was applied,” which suggests that the latest Beta release of One UI 4.0 is running the final version of Android 12 that Google has released to OEMs to support and implement on their devices. Now, this doesn’t mean that Samsung is ready, there are still issues that need to be addressed and fixed, but it does indicate and gives us a sign that Samsung may indeed release the new version of One UI before the holidays, in 2021.

Samsung previously mentioned that it would release One UI 4.0, based on Android 12, in 2021, but it didn’t say when exactly it would happen. Samsung may soon decide to end the Beta program, assuming everything went is fine.

If you want to give the One UI 4.0 Beta a try on your supported device, we’ve written a guide that tells you everything you need to know and tells you all the steps required to install and sign up for the Beta program. As always, we recommend doing a full backup of your device before attempting to install Beta software since it may not be stable. Additionally, we don’t recommend trying Beta software on your primary device, as some essential features may break and not work correctly.