Samsung could make laptops even more portable with this new design

It seems that Samsung wants to take its laptops and foldable displays to the next level, as new patents reveal that the company has been thinking about combining its foldable displays with a detachable keyboard to give us a more portable laptop design.

Samsung presented several outstanding products and prototypes during the latest CES 2022, where we have to mention the Samsung Flex Note foldable, the Flex Slidable foldable, plus the Flex S and Flex X foldable devices. However, these concepts may not be the only ones on the company’s future, as some patents have revealed that the company is also working on what seems to be a foldable laptop with a detachable keyboard.

The patent of a multi-foldable electronic device was spotted at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), as it was recently approved and published for the world to see. This new patent makes us believe that Samsung may have more amazing devices on the way and that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may just be the tip of the iceberg on Samsung’s plans for future foldable products.

The patent shows the following information:

“Abstract: An electronic device according to various embodiments of the present disclosure may comprise: a first housing comprising a first hinge, a (1-1)th housing which is connected to the first hinge and comprises a first surface and a second surface opposite to the first surface, and a (1-2)th housing which is connected to the first hinge and comprises a third surface and a fourth surface opposite to the third surface, wherein the second surface faces in the same direction as the fourth surface faces in an unfolded state and a first folded state, and the second surface and the fourth surface face each other in a second folded state, a second housing rotatably coupled to the first housing through a second hinge, a third housing rotatably coupled to the first housing through a third hinge; and a flexible display comprising a first area visually exposed to the outside of the electronic device in the second folded state, and extending from the first surface to the third surface.”

The new foldable laptop concept is quite interesting, as it also features a keyboard bast that is also capable of splitting in half so that you can pack your device in a smaller space. Whatever the case, we can’t know for sure if Samsung will continue to develop this idea to include it on future devices, as some patents never live long enough to become actual products.

