Xiaomi has been pretty busy lately. The company has recently announced that it will reveal a new device with an under-display camera next week, which may get fans a bit excited. However, that’s not the only thing to be excited about since the company has been growing quickly over the last months. Just last month, we saw Xiaomi taking Apple’s spot in smartphone sales, and it seems that this will eventually allow the company to take Samsung’s crown.

According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi could soon manage to sell more devices than Samsung. The Chinese tech company saw a 26 percent increase in smartphone sales in June 2021, and it seems that it could make Samsung’s first spot, or at least for a little while. Remember that the company has already taken Apple’s spot as the second-largest smartphone brand in the world.

Xiaomi has also taken Samsung’s first place in sales in the European market during the second quarter of 2021. And if Counterpoint’s projections are correct, Xiaomi could’ve also taken Samsung’s place as the largest smartphone in the brand in the world. However, this is assuming that Xiaomi’s sales numbers don’t drop. This would leave the Chinese company with 17.1 percent of the global market share, leaving Samsung with 15.7 percent of the cake.

Xiaomi’s numbers have been steadily rising over the last 18 months, thanks to the company’s Redmi series as the main responsible for the boost in sales. The company’s success has also been achieved thanks to the Redmi Note 10 Pro, that’s one of the best budget phones in the market, and the Mi 11 Ultra as one of the best Android devices in the market, going against the Galaxy S21, and other flagships.

Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint Research Director, adds that Xiaomi has also been benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions.

“Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline.”

“The OEM has been expanding in Huawei’s and HONOR’s legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India’s recovery and Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints.”

However, things may change shortly, as Samsung may retake its crown with the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are expected to be announced during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Further, we are also expecting new Galaxy A devices in the next months, but Samsung has to make some changes to its strategy if it wishes to keep its place. Let’s remember that a recent report suggests that the Galaxy S21 hasn’t been selling as well as expected.

Source Counterpoint Research

Via Android Central