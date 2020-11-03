Building on the previous rumors, a new report claims that Samsung might unveil its Galaxy S21 series in mid-January. Further, it could go on sale in early February. Reportedly, the production of the Galaxy S21 has already started. There is no official confirmation so far, but the CAD renders have already leaked online, and specs of Galaxy S21 Ultra have also surfaced.

The latest development comes from a South Korean publication, which shared that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series in mid-January to compete with Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup. Separately, a report by WinFuture claims that Samsung has recently started mass production of components for the new Galaxy S21 series. Hence, the early launch rumors could actually be true.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display of 6.8 inches. It could have a 2K resolution and a high refresh rate As per leaked CAD renders, we know that the Ultra variant might sport curved edges, whereas the younger siblings will have to do with a flat display. To recall, the Galaxy S20 series sported a curved display while the Note20 lineup did away with the feature. Now, it looks like the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will follow the same design language on the front.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come equipped with a 108MP primary camera. The details regarding other sensors remain unknown. It is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup. On the front may lie a 40MP selfie shooter. Further, Samsung’s upcoming flagship could pack a 5,000mah battery. As for speculations, the Galaxy S21 lineup is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC or Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. Samsung is said to not bundle the charging brick with its upcoming smartphones.