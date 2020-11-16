Rumors claim that Samsung has been working non-stop to give us stylus support in the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, and it seems that the company is almost ready. However, this could also come at a cost since giving stylus support to other flagships would make the Galaxy Note series pointless. Now, the latest rumors suggest that there will be no Samsung Galaxy Note 21.

A couple of well-known leakers in the industry have turned to Twitter to give us horrible news for any Samsung Galaxy Note fan. According to Max Weinbach, Samsung is going to launch a total of seven flagships next year. He mentions four Samsung Galaxy S21 variants, including the vanilla version, the higher-end Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the budget friendly Galaxy Note 20 FE. He then mentions three new foldable, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Flip3, and the Z Fold FE.

Samsung flagships to expect this year: S21 FE

S21

S21+

S21 Ultra

Z Fold 3

Z Flip 3

Z Fold FE — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) November 15, 2020

He makes no mention or reference to the new Samsung Galaxy Note device. He does, however, mention that three of these new devices will feature SPen support. Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t be getting a new Note series. Still, we also get information from Ice Universe saying that there is no information about the Note 21 series’ development.

An unusual clue: There is currently no information on the development of the Note21 series. pic.twitter.com/RBzzwsg8Cg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Now, this just could be because the Galaxy Note 20 series has recently been launched, and there are one or two rumors claiming that a new budget-friendly Note 20 FE may also be in the works. We also know that Samsung may have its hands busy with its efforts to give us a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with stylus support. Whatever the case, we will have to wait a bit longer for any new information that may confirm the end of the Note series.

Source GSM Arena