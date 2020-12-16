Earlier this year, we received information claiming that Samsung was working on launching three new foldable devices in 2021. Said devices were the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, and a new Galaxy Z Fold S. However, the latest report from ETNews says that we are getting four new devices.

We are getting closer to 2021, and that means that we are also starting to get more rumors about upcoming devices. Now, the latest rumor claims that we could get up to four new foldable phones from Samsung, two of which would fall under the Z Fold line, while the other two would be Z Flip models. The report doesn’t stop there, as it also suggests that Samsung is also planning to discontinue its Galaxy Note lineup, as it would be replaced by the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which would feature S Pen support.

“The Note series will be discontinued eventually. The company also plans to include a pen input feature to Galaxy Z Fold3. As the Note series will no longer be different compared to other Samsung smartphones, it is reported that Samsung Electronics has not set a specific plan for new Note series.”

Rumors also suggest that the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 3 of the new foldable phones will feature S Pen support, but we would have to wait until the second half of 2021 to see them since this would give the new Galaxy S21 series enough breathing space. The new foldables would also feature 5G support, and they are expected to begin mass production sometime in August.

Now, the report also claims that Samsung may also be working to deliver a new rollable device late in 2021 or in 2022, even though they won’t be the first company to give us a rollable smartphone, as we are already expecting LG to give us its new rollable device sometime in the first half of 2021 as part of the company’s explorer project.

Source ETNews

Via GSM Arena