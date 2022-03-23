Samsung could be working on three new foldable devices for 2022

It seems that Samsung wants to make the foldable phone market a bit more interesting. Rumors suggest that the company has been working to improve the durability of the UTG featured in its upcoming foldable devices, which makes us think about the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, it seems that this new tech may make its way to a third foldable device.

We can’t deny that foldable devices are cool, so it’s only logical to understand why more and more Android OEMs want to get into the foldable smartphone segment. Samsung is one of the pioneers in this market, and it currently offers some of the best choices with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the latest information from the guys over at Galaxy Club suggests that the chaebol could be working on launching a third foldable device this year.

“Samsung is working on three new foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and a third, still unknown device. This is apparent from the code names of the respective projects.”

It seems that there’s evidence suggesting that Samsung will give us a new foldable device in 2022. This information originates from the alleged codenames being used for the company’s new devices, as it seems that we are getting a new “B4,” “Q4,” and “N4.”

The new “B4” model is believed to be the successor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was known as “Bloom,” which makes us assume the “Q4” could be the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 since the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was called Q3. However, there’s no information about “N4.”

“And so we arrive at the N4. The four indicates that it fits into the list of ‘fourth generation foldables’, but the letter N is new here. It may be Samsung’s first slide-out phablet with a roll-up screen, but it could also be the first Fold-with-three-panel. In any case, this is not yet apparent from the information that has reached us. We did, however, see these kinds of concepts recently on Samsung’s own website.”

Some believe that “N4” could be a new pair of earbuds, but the theory of it being a new foldable phone seems a bit more exciting. But for now, all we can do is wait until we get more and better information about this mysterious device. Whatever the case, I know that my money is on the possibility of getting a new Samsung Flex Note.

