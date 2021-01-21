In a bid to maximise screen-to-body ratio on smartphones, manufacturers starting opting for pop-up cameras. Samsung and ASUS took it one step further with the Galaxy A80 and ASUS 6Z, respectively. However, 2020 saw the pop-up cameras disappear, and only ASUS stuck with the same design language, while others moved to punch-hole cutouts to house the selfie shooters. Now, it seems like Samsung is working on its Galaxy A80 successor. And, surprisingly, it could retain the same design language, which means that Galaxy A82 could sport a flip-up camera.

The latest development comes from a Dutch website named Galaxy Club. It claims that Samsung is working on retaining the Galaxy A80 flip-up camera design on its successor, the Galaxy A82. However, the report is just a rumor and not a confirmation of what is to come. The only confirmed piece of news about the Galaxy A82 is that it will be a 5G phone. There is no word on its launch date or the price yet, and Samsung is yet to tease the presence of the device officially.

Flip-up rear cameras double as excellent selfie shooters

As of now, the flip-up camera design is only seen on ASUS Zenfone smartphones. The one big advantage of this design is that you get the same number of cameras and the same set of features on the selfie front as there are on the rear. Hence, the company doesn’t need to add another selfie camera on the front as the rear cameras double as the selfie shooters.

However, as we are moving towards the in-display camera technology, this kind of design has started diminishing. Samsung is working on UPC or Under Panel Camera technology and it has showcased a product preview of the Samsung Blade Bezel laptop, which houses an in-display camera to give a 93% screen-to-body ratio. As for the phones, Samsung is rumored to debut the tech on its Galaxy Note 21 Ultra, despite several rumors claiming that the Note lineup is dead.