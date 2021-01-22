Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 series just a few days back, and rumors of a cheaper variant have already started making rounds. Notably, this model will be a 4G-only device of Samsung’s latest flagship. The 4G variant of the vanilla Galaxy S21 has popped up on Bluetooth SIG.

For context, Samsung announced two variants of its Galaxy S20 series last year. It unveiled the 5G variant for markets like the US powered by the Qualcomm flagship chipset, while markets like India received 4G models powered by its Exynos SoCs. This year, Samsung has taken the same route of Qualcomm and Exynos processors for the US and Indian markets, respectively. However, both of these chipsets come with an integrated 5G modem. Hence, we aren’t sure if the 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 will be powered by the same SoCs as the 5G models.

That said, a 4G variant of the regular Galaxy S21 with model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS has been certified by Bluetooth SIG. This suggests that the company is working on a 4G model of its latest flagship. Further, it is being speculated that this 4G model could be cheaper than the standard Galaxy S21 with 5G due to the lack of 5G modem and antennas.

The smartphone could be launched in markets where 5G infrastructure is still not established. Samsung could also bring it to other markets like India where the Galaxy S21 series is costlier than the predecessor. Although, it remains to be seen if and when Samsung will launch 4G variants of its Galaxy S21 series.

The new smartphone lineup goes up against the likes of iPhone 12, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest flagship trio from Samsung.

