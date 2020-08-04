It seems that Samsung is also trying to get a piece in a possible sale of the British semiconductor company ARM. The latest rumors suggest that NVIDIA has been in talks to acquire the company from Softbank, but this possible operation has also caused other companies such as Samsung and Apple to show interest.

According to a top anonymous industry official:

“Samsung Electronics is considering acquiring a small stake in Arm, which will be between 3 percent and 5 percent.”

“Arm will be acquired by a consortium led by multiple parties from the semiconductor industry given the complex nature of Arm’s shareholding structure.”

“As seen in Samsung’s previous equity purchasing in ASML, Samsung will likely try to acquire equities in Arm. As Samsung could solidify its partnership with ASML after the equity acquisition, Samsung expects it can reduce its licensing fee expenditure by securing equity in Arm.”

The Korea Times also reports that NVIDIA won’t be able to acquire ARM alone, as Softbank is valuating its semiconductor company for $41 billion. This means that several other companies could also step into this operation. NVIDIA could also be affected by possible concerns of antitrust violations that may end up blocking the deal. The same would happen if Samsung or Apple tried to buy 100 percent of ARM.

“Nvidia won’t become the sole suitor for Arm as the company needs to win approvals from fair trade authorities in countries that are doing business with the British company. I think it will be difficult for Nvidia to gain approval from any of those authorities.”

Source GSM Arena

Via The Korea Times