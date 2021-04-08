Samsung was the first to arrive in the market with a foldable phone that had an inward folding display, which expanded to offer a 7-inch+ screen size. Now, it seems like Samsung is applying the same design language to a bigger display – a tablet. LetsGoDigital has spotted a patent that suggests the company may bring a foldable Galaxy tablet in the future.

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung has applied for a foldable tablet patent at USPTO(the United States Patent and Trademark Office) and it has been granted on February 16, 2021. It was granted under the category ‘Display Device.’ And, as per the description of the patent, Samsung is working on a Galaxy tablet with a flexible display. The publication has imagined the latest patent in renders.

As per the renders, there is no cover display on the outside of the foldable. The sensors, LED flash, and the selfie shooter is placed at the center of the top. Plus, there is some kind of notch at both top and bottom of the display. Further, the tablet doesn’t seem to have any cameras on the rear. There are speakers and a Type-C port for charging on the left if you turn it in portrait mode. On the right side, there are the power button and another speaker. That said, this is just an imagined render and this design might never make it to the markets as a commercial product. However, we can expect Samsung to be working on something similar.

As of now, Samsung is tipped to be developing the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to some leaks, the device might cost the same as its predecessor, while another rumor points to a June debut. It is rumored to feature a 7.7-inch foldable display, which the outer screen could be smaller than before. Samsung could be modifying the S Pen technology for the upcoming foldable smartphone.