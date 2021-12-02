Samsung could add water resistance to its budget A-series smartphones in 2022

Samsung has lately been working to improve its A-series smartphone to compete with other brands of the mid0rang budget markets. Just yesterday, the company launched its Galaxy A13 which boasts 5G capability, 50MP camera, and 5,000 mAh battery at just the $249 price tag. According to a new report, Samsung is now working to add water resistance to its A-series smartphones in 2022.

Samsung's A-series high-end smartphones, such as the Galaxy A52, the Galaxy A72, the Galaxy A52s feature water resistance. However, the feature is absent in its low-end offerings.

According to the report from the Korean publication The Elec, Samsung has plans to add water resistance IP rating to its A-series smartphones starting from 2022. Adding the IP rating to the budget smartphones will allow the Korean giant to compete better against its competitors like Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, and others, especially in the Asian market.

Samsung is rumored to be launching the Galaxy A33 next year. According to previous reports, the Galaxy A33 will be missing the 3.5mm headphone jack which could be somewhat related to the IP rating and water resistance. Would an IP rating on a smartphone make a difference in your purchase? Or would you rather opt for more features and a lack of IP rating? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Google