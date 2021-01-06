Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14 at its UnPacked event. However, ahead of the launch, almost everything, from the camera details to the stylus-equipped covers has already leaked online. The latest leak also claimed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to have support for a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. Now, ahead of the big reveal, Samsung is looking back at how far they’ve come with the Galaxy S-series. Here is a rundown of the history of the flagship lineup.

2010 – Hello, Smartphones! – Galaxy S was launched in 2010 with the first 4-inch (10 cm) 480×800 pixel Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, a PowerVR graphics processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, a 5-megapixel primary camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary front-facing camera.

2011 – Size Zero of Smartphones – With thickness of just 8.49mm, Galaxy SII was introduced as the size zero of smartphones. It was one of the first devices to offer a Mobile High-definition Link which allows up to 1080p uncompressed video output to an MHL enabled TV or to an MHL to HDMI adapter, while charging the device at the same time.

2012 – Bestselling Device of the Year – The Galaxy SIII was the first to have a HD screen. With this smartphone, Samsung launched Multi Window (Android 4.1), Ambient Light, Smart Stay, S Voice, and S Beam (NFC). It employed an intelligent personal assistant (S Voice), eye-tracking ability, and increased storage.

2013 – Sophisticated Software – Galaxy S4 focused on features like IR Blaster (phone could double as a universal remote), Smart Program, Smart Rotation, Smart Scroll, and Story Album. The phone’s ability was enhanced to detect a finger hovering over the screen. It also had an expanded eye tracking functionality.

2014 – High Resistance – The fifth generation Galaxy S model brought fingerprint scanner on the home button and a heart rate sensor near the primary camera. Galaxy S5 was IP67 Dust and Water Resistant. The dust rating 6 is the highest level of protection, and the rating 7 in water resistance meant water-resistance up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

2015 – New Curves! – Samsung launched Galaxy S6 & S6 edge with unique Wireless Charging and Curved Edge Screen features. While wireless charging gave consumers more flexibility to charge their phones, Curved Edge Screen Display didn’t just offer them a gorgeous design but a brand new way to interact with their device with edge functionality.

2016 – Redefining the Phone Camera – Galaxy S7 and S7 edge were the first phones to offer a Dual Pixel Autofocus camera that ensured good image quality regardless of lighting conditions.

2017 – Infinity Display – With Galaxy S8 and S8+, Samsung raised the bar of smartphone design by introducing the Infinity Display. It came with Samsung Pay for India.

2018 – New Audio & Augmented Reality Experience – Galaxy S9 & Galaxy S9+ came with industry-first features such as Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, Dual Aperture, and AR Emoji etc.

2019 – The Ultra Wide Lens debuted on Galaxy S10, letting users capture more than the usual. Both front and rear cameras could shoot in up to UHD quality, which was an industry-first.

2020 – Galaxy S20 series was Samsung’s first, full 5G flagship lineup, featured 5G and AI camera technologies.