Samsung launches contest with Ninja Galaxy Squad on Fortnite
OnePlus’s “Crackables” contest is underway today, but that won’t leave Samsung outdone. The chaebol is leveraging its partnership with Epic Games to deliver a grand prize for Fortnite players who like to post their best gaming selves on the internet.
The contest is pretty simple: participants in the United States should take in-match photos and videos of themselves rocking the Galaxy skin — exclusive to those who have bought a Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. Whenever they decide to post it on Instagram or Twitter, they should use the hashtags #NinjaGalaxySquad and #contest.
Funny enough, the big prize for the winner of all this is an opportunity to team up with big-time streaming talent Tyler Blevins and the Ninja Galaxy Squad for some live Fortnite action. That’s not to mention an 85-inch Samsung Q9FN QLED TV, a 49-inch CHG90 QLED monitor and the latest AKG N700NC wireless active noise-cancelling headphones. The hardware bundle is valued at $5,249.
Good news for three runners-up: while they won’t get to meet the squad, they’ll win that bundle.
Full contest rules are available in the link below this story.
Samsung reminds consumers that buying a Galaxy Note 9 or a Tab S4 through September 30 — the day the contest ends — will grant them access to the Galaxy skin as well as 10,000 V-bucks.
