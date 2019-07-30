Samsung considers making smartphone names complicated again

Smartphone names were always out of control, and Samsung wasn’t an exception. Just remember the Samsung Galaxy S II Epic 4G Touch. Things got better over the past couple of years, but a new report suggests that Samsung wants to make them complicated again, at least when it comes to differentiating its 5G models from the standard ones.

Apparently, for Samsung, adding a “5G” suffix to the device name, like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, isn’t enough. A question popped up in Samsung’s SmartLab Plus customer research app, that is surveying customers to select the most “memorable” moniker from a list of long device names. The phone used in the example is the Samsung Galaxy S10, with variations of Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 Performance Edition, Samsung Galaxy S10 Pro Edition, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Speed Edition.

This doesn’t mean that these changes will be adopted, but it’s showing that Samsung is considering making device name changes if it means their smartphone names will be easier to remember. What’s wrong with 5G?