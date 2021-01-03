After a flood of leaks and speculations, Samsung has finally made an announcement that puts all of it to rest. The company has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 14, just as leaks had indicated. The online event will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. IST) on the aforementioned date. Notably, the company’s official teaser video for its next unpaced event also gives us a glimpse of the camera module design that its next flagship trio – the Galaxy S21 – will rock.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2021?

Of course, the star of the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be the Galaxy S21 series. If the leaks (of which there are many), the upcoming portfolio of Samsung’s camera-centric flagships will include three smartphones – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Leaked renders suggest that a redesign is coming our way, with the camera island now blending with the surrounding metallic frame to create a smooth transition. It looks stunning, especially the two-tone finish on the purple Galaxy S21 trim.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked renders (Credit: evan Blass / Voice)

Inside, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (an Exynos chip in some regions) paired with a healthy 8GB (or higher) RAM and up to 256 gigs of non-expandable storage. The vanilla Galaxy S21 and its Plus variant have three rear cameras, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra has four. As for pricing, the Galaxy S21 will reportedly start at €849 (~ $1,032) and might go up to an eye-watering €1,529 (~ $1,858) for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In addition to the Galaxy S21 trio, Samsung is also expected to launch new true wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro. Leaked renders have already given us a glimpse of their design from all angles, alongside some of their key specifications and even the alleged $200 asking price. The IPX7-rated Galaxy Buds are said to offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an improved ambient mode, and a spatial audio feature as well.