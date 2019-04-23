Samsung confirms delaying Galaxy Fold release for internal tests

News broke yesterday that Samsung is delaying the Chinese Galaxy Fold launch, followed shortly by similar chatter regarding other regions, like Spain. While it was unofficial, the rumored reasons were mentioning the recent incidents with some devices breaking after merely just days of use. Now Samsung has officially confirmed that it is delaying the Galaxy Fold release, and will announce the new date in the coming weeks.

The company didn’t mention a specific reason, but did, however, say in its newsletter that based on initial feedback, it plans to run further tests. Samsung also shared that the initial findings on broken Galaxy Fold phones indicate a possible impact on the top and bottom parts of the device, where the hinge is exposed. Samsung is planning to strengthen the protection of the display in order to avoid similar incidents in the future. Additionally, the Korean company plans on being more specific when it comes to care and handling of the Galaxy Fold. See the official statement below.

Additionally, Reuters also reports that Samsung is taking back all Galaxy Fold units that were distributed to reviewers, media, and influencers, “to investigate reports of broken screens”. “It’s disastrous that Samsung sent samples to reviewers without clear instructions on how to handle the device, and that the firm needs to fix screen flickering“, said analyst Kim Young-woo at SK Securities.