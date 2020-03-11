Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy M21 will be launched in India on March 16. The handset will allegedly come equipped with the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC.

The Amazon teaser has confirmed some of its specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M21 will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 48MP primary camera. Further, it will feature a sAMOLED display. It is rumored to measure 6.4-inches diagonally.

On the front may lie a 20MP selfie shooter. It could come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a choice of 64GB and 128GB onboard storage options. The handset is likely to run Android 10 out of the box.

Source: Amazon.in

