It seems Samsung doesn’t want to lag behind the likes of Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft xCloud as the company has announced that it is entering the cloud gaming space. The company announced its entry into the new field at its SDC 21 (Samsung Developer Conference 2021).

Samsung has announced that its cloud gaming service will be available on Samsung TVs, as IGN reported previously. The company says users will be able to use the Samsung cloud gaming platform to play games without the requirement for “high-end hardware.” However, the company didn’t have anything to show for it — not even a promo video.

During the keynote, Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Visual Display Software R&D, Yongjae Kim, said “to diversify your game selection on Samsung Smart TVs, we are developing a new Cloud Game Platform. This means that soon you will be able to enjoy games without purchasing high-end hardware, and developers can easily apply Samsung Smart TV’s seamless, immersive experience to new games.”

This isn’t the first time the Korean giant is taking a go at cloud gaming, though. Samsung had previously partnered with Gaikai in 2012 for its cloud gaming platform. However, that didn’t go well as Gaikai was sold to Sony which now works on PlayStation Now.

Cloud gaming has become one of the trending tech things of 2021. The number of paid subscribers on the cloud gaming services such as GeForce Now and Google Stadia are increasing day-by-day and it seems Samsung wants a share of the pie as well. If Samsung introduces its new server-based gaming service, would you pay for one? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: IGN