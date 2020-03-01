Samsung has already been hit by consequences of the coronavirus after the company blamed the virus on the poor sales performance of its last-generation Galaxy S20 line-up.

SARS-CoV-2 strikes against Samsung again as the South Korean tech giant had to shut down one of its factories due to one worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

The factory is located in Gumi, in close proximity to Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country. The factory will reopen on Tuesday after the floor where the infected employee worked will be disinfected, and all safety measures will have been taken.

According to several reports, the Gumi factory is the one which is mainly in charge of production of the Galaxy Z Flip, which is performing really well on the market, opposed to its non-foldable counterparts.

Even though we’re talking about a short disruption of days, it is unknown how this will affect the company, just as it’s unknown whether (hopefully not) such future instances will happen again.

Source: Reuters