We are getting tons of amazing deals thanks to Black Friday, and we have selected a couple that may interest you. First off, we find Samsung’s 13.3-inch Galaxy Chromebook with a $200 discount over at Best Buy. That leaves this Intel core 95 powered laptop with a 4K UHD touch-screen, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $799.

However, you may want to go for HP’s offerings, as the 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage is getting a $250 discount, leaving it at $379. The 14-inch Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be yours for $149 with $140 savings.







There’s a vast selection of headphones for you to choose from in one of our previous posts, but you may also want to take a look at some of Sony’s offerings. For example, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are getting a $71.99 discount, leaving them at $278. Another interesting option would include Sony’s WHCH710N, which can be yours for just $88 after a $111.99 discount.

If you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones, there are also some in-ear options. The Sony WF-1000XM3 are getting a $61.99 discount, leaving these earbuds for just $168, and the Sony WF-SP800N can also be yours for $148 with $51.99 savings.

We also have a massive selection of gaming accessories from Razer. First off, we will start by mentioning the keyboards that are currently on sale, such as the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, which can be yours for $150 after a $50 discount. Next up, we have the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical keyboard for $85 with $85 savings. The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition is selling for $100 with a $30 discount, the Razer Ornata V2 can be yours for $70, and the Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard in Quartz Pink is up for grabs at $120 with the same $30 discount.





If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, we also have some picks for you, as the Razer Basilisk v2 wired gaming mouse is getting a $15 discount, leaving it at $65. The Razer DeathAdder [email protected] is also on sale, and it’s selling for just $50 after a $20 discount. And the Razer Naga Trinity can also be yours for $70 with a $30 discount. Of course, any of these gaming mice would look better when paired with a Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad, which can be yours for $50 with a $10 discount.