We keep on getting some fantastic deals at Amazon.com. This time we have found the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook sells for $684 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM on its Fiesta Red color variant that will also let you save $315.99 upon purchase.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop that’s also on sale. This model comes with a $50 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $250. This laptop features a 14-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and up to 12-hours of battery life. Or you can get the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 that’s receiving a 38 percent discount, leaving it available for $343 after seeing $207 savings. This Chromebook comes with a 12.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space.

And if you’re not a Samsung fan, you can also consider the Acer Chromebook 314 that sells for $250 after a $60 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, or head over to Newegg, where you will find the ASUS C423NA-RH01-CB Chromebook going for $160 after a $90 discount. However, this last deal will be gone at midnight.

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

    Samsung Chromebook Plus

You can also score nice savings on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s currently available for $150 after seeing a $30 discount. This gaming monitor comes with linear and silent yellow mechanical switches and double-shot ABS keypads, plus 200-hour battery life. The Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL is another great option that goes for $114 after a 19 percent discount, and the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is the most affordable option, as it is priced at $40 with $20 savings.

    Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini

    Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL

    Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion like iPad Pro
Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Moto Edge and more devices are on sale today
We start today’s deals with the latest iPad Pro models that are available at Amazon and B&H.com; Moto phones and more are also on sale
Apple Unleashed 2021 October 18 event featured
Watch the Apple Unleashed event right here
Catch the live action from Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event right here!
Amazon’s Deal of the Day feature Chromebook and more devices on sale
Check out the latest Deals of the Day from Amazon.com, where you will find several Chromebook laptops, monitors and more on sale