We keep on getting some fantastic deals at Amazon.com. This time we have found the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook sells for $684 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount. This laptop packs a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM on its Fiesta Red color variant that will also let you save $315.99 upon purchase.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop that’s also on sale. This model comes with a $50 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $250. This laptop features a 14-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and up to 12-hours of battery life. Or you can get the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 that’s receiving a 38 percent discount, leaving it available for $343 after seeing $207 savings. This Chromebook comes with a 12.2-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space.

And if you’re not a Samsung fan, you can also consider the Acer Chromebook 314 that sells for $250 after a $60 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, a 14-inch FHD display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, or head over to Newegg, where you will find the ASUS C423NA-RH01-CB Chromebook going for $160 after a $90 discount. However, this last deal will be gone at midnight.

You can also score nice savings on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s currently available for $150 after seeing a $30 discount. This gaming monitor comes with linear and silent yellow mechanical switches and double-shot ABS keypads, plus 200-hour battery life. The Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL is another great option that goes for $114 after a 19 percent discount, and the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard is the most affordable option, as it is priced at $40 with $20 savings.