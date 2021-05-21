We start today’s deals with a nice selection of Chromebooks and Android products on sale. You can currently get a new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 1.5 GHz Celeron processor for $382.23 after a $167.76 discount. It also features a 12.2-inch display, a built-in stylus, and Google One with 200GB storage for 12 months with your purchase. If you’re looking for a more affordable Samsung Chromebook, you can also get the Samsung Chromebook 4+, which comes equipped with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $283.05 with $66.94 savings.

Suppose you’re still looking for more options to choose from. In that case, you can get the HP Chromebook X360 touchscreen laptop with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the Intel Celeron N4000 processor for $316.56 after getting a $63.453 discount. You can also go for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, which comes with the best savings, as Amazon is shaving 49 percent of its regular price tag. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $254.14, which translates to $244.86 savings.

Now, we have also found several Android devices on sale. We start with the Google Pixel 3XL with 64GB storage space which is now selling for just $215 over at Woot after receiving a 57 percent discount. This is a new unlocked variant in Clearly White and will work on most major US carriers, plus it arrives with an unlocked bootloader.

If you’re looking for a new Samsung device, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 with 256GB storage for $800 at B&H after receiving a $50 discount on its Phantom Gray color variant. And if you want, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is selling for just $560 at Amazon.com, which comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. The LG G8X ThinQ is still getting a $100 discount, meaning you can get yours for $400.