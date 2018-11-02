You can now purchase a Samsung Chromebook Plus (LTE) and the Galaxy Book2

Samsung is announcing availability today for two of its always on, always connected mobile computing products. These have been presented before, but starting today, November 2nd you can buy your new Samsung Chromebook Plus (LTE) and the Galaxy Book2.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus (LTE) comes with a built-in pen, an integrated keyboard and 360° form factor for added versatility, two cameras for unlimited views, and LTE connectivity. Its price is $599.99 and you can get one at Best Buy, Verizon and Samsung.com. Now if you want a Windows PC, the Galaxy Book2 is on sale at AT&T, Microsoft.com, and Samsung.com with later availability from Sprint and Verizon by the end of the month. This device includes a battery that can last up to 20 hours, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and it also gives you a keyboard and an S Pen to use in its 12” Super AMOLED display.