CES 2020 is on a roll and I have to say I wasn’t really expecting to see much from big players like Samsung, because usually these companies have their own separate events. Thing is, we were wrong, and I’m glad we were. Today we got to see probably the best Chromebook I’ve ever seen, along with a couple of smartphones and computers that are worth considering.

Let’s begin with the products you saw announced, but didn’t get a video on, because hey, we didn’t get to see them until now. Meet the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note10 Lite. Sure you can question their existence all you want, but I’m not gonna hide the fact that I actually like what I see.

See, Samsung is famous for testing design elements in their Galaxy A premium mid-range tier, and yet there’s nothing midrange about these phones. I’m not gonna bore you, we’ve already covered this extensively on the Pocketnow Daily. Both have a 6.7in OLED display with a centered punch hole that houses a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Both change the design from an aesthetically pleasing bar with cameras, to the stove that’s become more popular and polarizing lately. Oddly the S10 Lite brings a 48MP main sensor while the Note 10 Lite only brings three 12MP sensors. Samsung didn’t disclose the processors, but if we were to follow on what we’ve heard, the S10 Lite is expected to bring the Snapdragon 855 while the Note 10 will bring an Exynos 9810.

Thing is, I don’t think that’s the most important part of this story. I have to admit both phones are gorgeous, they offer a fresh approach to their well established players, and again, there’s nothing Lite about them. They’re just different from a design perspective. Some of you might not like the sharp corners of the Galaxy Note 10 as it is, and this is a fresh alternative. We’ll keep you posted on pricing and availability as soon as we learn more.

Now let’s talk about the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha, which I would recommend you think of, as a continuation to the Flex. This variant is focused on offering long-lasting battery, an immersive QLED display, some neat design elements, and a competitive price point.

Let’s begin with the build. This is a thin and light 2-in-1 weighing just 1.19 kilograms and just 13.9mm thick. There are sharp, diamond-cut edges matching the aluminum frame. Really aesthetics is something this computer gets right. Now, what makes it special is a promise for 17 hours of battery life, it’s two-in-one design, the fact that it runs Windows 10, but most important, it’s aggressive $830 price point.

I mean, internals are on point. Intel’s 10 generation processors, 8 or 12 gigs of RAM, 256 or 512GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, options for an Active Pen, and a fingerprint scanner. All this power and design is hard to find for this price point.

But I decided to leave the best for last. I’ve always wanted to love Chrome books, but they’re either too cheap and limited, or too overpriced for what you get, until now. Meet the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Before I saw it, the only other Chromebook I ever loved was the Pixel Book from 2 years ago. Give me this Galaxy Chromebook in red any day. There are actually only two color options, Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. And sure, it retails for a steep $999, but let’s talk about what you get.

Samsung calls this the world’s best Chromebook and I’m gonna have to agree. First, it’s the thinnest one at just 9.9mm. Second, it’s got a maddening 13.3-inch 4K display Touch Display. I know, crazy over kill, but do the math of what it would cost you to get a 4K display on a Windows laptop. Third, Intel’s 10th generation U processors, matched with up to 16 gigs of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage.

But wait, there’s more. There’s a fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, A Samsung Pen that pretty much follows on the functionality of the S Pen. And before you question the placement of the camera on the keyboard deck, remember you can place this computer like a tent whenever you want to.

Thing is if your to try to buy a Windows computer with all this power and features, it wouldn’t cost $999, and it wouldn’t look this good. I never really thought I’d drool over a Chromebook, but this is the exception. Surely a Chromebook doesn’t do all a Windows computer can, but you also don’t have a ton of the pain points of all the baggage that a legacy operation system carries.

Thing is this is only half the Story. If you followed our Instagram you saw all that Samsung Home Entertainment announced, from their new 8K TVs to other awesome products, so expect more coverage on that soon.