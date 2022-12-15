As the countdown to CES 2023 begins, tech enthusiasts around the world are eager to see what innovations and advancements big tech companies have in store for us. Samsung has always been a major player at CES, and there's no doubt it will again showcase its expertise and leadership in the industry at the 2023 event.

While we're all wondering what the company will introduce at the next year's event, Samsung's Device eXperience division (DX) CEO JH Han has penned an editorial hinting at what the company will showcase at CES 2023. Han says Samsung's theme for the CES 2023 event will be “Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.”

At CES 2023, Samsung will continue to pave the way for a more sustainable and connected world, showcasing its commitment to innovation and the environment. The company's focus on sustainability and creating valuable experiences for consumers will be on full display at the event, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of technology.

One of the key things that Samsung will showcase at the event will be the improved SmartThings experience. Samsung says the new SmartThings will integrate home ecosystems even more seamlessly, allowing users to add new products to a smart home easily, and offer enhanced security.

Samsung says is working closely with industry partners to provide personalized, connected experiences for users based on their individual preferences and lifestyles.​​​​​​​ Samsung SmartThings has already gained Matter certification, and the company has already revealed that it will provide an update to the SmartThings that will enable the capability to control all Matter-compatible devices through the app. We could see it in action at CES 2023.

Lastly, Han added that in addition to offering innovative, sustainable products, Samsung is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental and societal efforts. The company already uses innovative technologies, like using discarded fishing nets in manufacturing some components for its devices, and such efforts will only continue to expand.

The company has announced its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is participating in partnerships such as the Asia Clean Energy Coalition and the Semiconductor Climate Consortium. In addition, it plans to develop greenhouse gas reduction technologies and support green technology startups.​​​​​​​

Check out these Amazing Samsung Smartphones!