Samsung unveils new 2022 TV line-up with many enhancements

Samsung has unveiled its CES 2022 TV lineup. The new TVs come with different display technologies, from MICRO LED to Neo QLED, and offer advancements in the picture and sound quality more screen size options, customizable accessories, and something we've never seen before — an in-built NFT platform.

MICRO LED

Samsung's MICRO LED TVs have some of the best displays in smart TVs. Building on it, Samsung has announced that three new TV sizes are joining the MICRO LED lineup: 110-inch, 101-inch, and 89-inch. The 2022 MICRO LED TVs from Samsung will feature 20-bit greyscale depth. Samsung says the lineup offers the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels, delivering a true HDR experience. The TVs also offer a bezel-less design with a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio. The display on these TVs can go up to 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

Samsung has also added the Frame TV-like Art mode to the MICRO LED TVs that allows the users to display any artwork or digital photograph. They also come pre-equipped with exclusive media pieces from noted artist and designer Refik Anadol. They also deliver improvements in sound with support for Dolby Atmos and multi-dimensional sound.

Neo QLED

Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs also come with a number of improvements. The 2022 Neo QLED TVs come with Neo Quantum Processor that comes with advanced contrast mapping with BLU (backlight unit) that increases the brightness levels from 12 to 14-bit gradation. Thanks to the new technology, Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs now have 16,384 steps of lighting control over last gen's 4,096.

They also Shape Adaptive Light technology that analyzes lines, shapes, and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs. The Real Depth Enhancer technology "creates a greater sense of realism" by rendering the objects in the front against its background to create a sense of depth. Moreover, the new TVs feature the EyeComfort mode that dims/increases the TV's brightness and tone based on information from built-in light sensors and sunset/sunrise timings. Finally, the TVs feature sound improvements as well. It features OTS Pro (Object Tracking Sound Pro) that directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen and uses up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound. The new multi-channel speakers are Dolby Atmos-certified as well.

Improvements to Frame, Serif, and Sero TVs

Samsung hasn't forgotten about the Frame, Serif, and Sero TVs. All the TVs now come with a Matte Display which allows for anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties. Thanks to the new display, Samsung says that the 2022 Frame TV "avoids fingerprints and smudges, allowing users to enjoy their favorite artwork in perfect condition." The Frame now comes in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch while the Serif now comes in 43-inch to newly added 65-inch sizes. The Sero TV also benefits from the new Matte Display.

New Smart Hub and Apps

In addition to the new Gaming Hub, Samsung announced earlier today, the new TVs come with:

Watch Together : This is similar to Apple's SharePlay which allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies.

: This is similar to Apple's SharePlay which allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies. NFT Platform : Samsung says that now you can purchase and trade digital artwork through your new MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame thanks to an NFT Hub built into the TV.

: Samsung says that now you can purchase and trade digital artwork through your new MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame thanks to an NFT Hub built into the TV. Smart Calibration: The feature automatically fine-tunes the picture for optimal picture quality. The Basic mode features a quick and easy way of calibrating the screens within 30 seconds, while the Professional mode optimizes the screens for pristine picture quality in about 10 minutes.

Lastly, Samsung has announced new TV accessories like Auto-Rotating Wall Mount and Stand. This will allow users to cast apps like TikTok and YouTube in vertical mode and enjoy the content as intended. The 2022 soundbar lineup comes with an improved Q Symphony that allows for an even more immersive, three-dimensional audio experience. They also boast Wireless Dolby Atmos connectivity.