Samsung announces 2022 family of Monitors, from smart to high-resolution

Samsung's CES 2022 is in full flow. It's announced new TVs, a Wi-Fi charging remote, Gaming Hub, with more to come. Along with all this, Samsung has also taken wraps off new monitors at the big event. The new lineup of monitors contains the new Odyssey monitor, Smart Monitor, and High-Resolution Monitor.

“Samsung’s 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between. As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users’ experiences from the comfort of their homes.” — Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Monitor

Samsung has introduced the world’s first monitor with 4K resolution, a 1000R curved screen, up to 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time (GtG). Samsung says that the new 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 monitor, which comes with the model number G85NB, is "set to open a new chapter in gaming monitor innovation." Thanks to the Quantum Mini LEDs display, the display is able to achieve Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is built on the same design language as the Odyssey Neo G9 with a white exterior. It also comes with CoreSync lighting that automatically detects colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

In addition to the high-end gaming monitor, the company has also unveiled the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8. This monitor is ultra-slim with a thickness of just 11.4mm. It has a flat back and a warm white tone finish. The display panel used is a UHD panel that features 99% sRGB color gamut coverage while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness. Samsung's Smart TV, productivity apps, and even SmartThings hub are built directly into the monitor.

Samsung says the new monitor is built for 'work-from-home' thanks to the SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls. The monitor supports Google Duo out of the box. Samsung says that the 65W USB Type-C port on Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8

Lastly, Samsung has also announced the new High Resolution Monitor S8. This monitor is available in two screen sizes: 27-inch and 32-inch. It features 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600, Underwriter Laboratories-verified Glare Free display, and much more. Both the 27-inch and the 32-inch monitors feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices with no additional docking station required.

Source: Samsung