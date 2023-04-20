While the Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices offer the best-in-class experience of all the Android smartphones right now, they also comes with a hefty price tag — with some models costing well over $1,100. This is where Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program comes in. This program provides a great opportunity to save big on previous flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones, all while retaining the benefits such as a one-year warranty and original battery. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program.

What is the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program?

Samsung Certified Re-Newed is a program that aligns with the company's sustainability initiative. As part of this program, Samsung re-purposes older Galaxy devices and sells them as refurbished products at a reduced cost. Unlike other refurbished phones sold at unauthorized dealers, Samsung Certified Re-Newed devices provide a like-new phone experience, complete with a one-year official warranty. This program not only allows you to save money but also reduce waste at the same time.

Devices that are sold under the Certified Re-Newed program go through a strict 132-point quality inspection by Samsung engineers to ensure their quality and reliability. The engineers first reset the device, wiping off all the data, and then thoroughly test the device's hardware, software, and condition. Any defect found during the inspection is addressed by using 100% genuine Samsung parts.

In addition to this, Samsung installs a new battery, gives the device a new identifier (new IMEI and device ID), and updates the software to the latest version so the customer who is going to buy a Certified Re-Newed device has peace of mind knowing that they are purchasing a device that has been thoroughly vetted and restored to like-new condition.

As a quick recap, here are all the benefits of Samsung Certified Re-Newed devices:

Re-Newed Galaxy devices are available at lower prices than new models. You can put the saved money towards buying the best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy device. Bonus: You can also trade in your current device for even more savings!

Official one-year warranty, the same as new Samsung Galaxy devices.

New battery and charging cable.

Unlocked device with a new unique IMEI and other device identifiers.

Don't like the device? You can also return it 15 days after the delivery.

Which smartphones does Samsung offer under the Certified Re-Newed program?

While the Samsung Certified Re-Newed program is a great way to save money, it's worth noting that not all flagship Galaxy devices are included in the program. For example, you won't be able to purchase the latest Z Fold 4 or even Z Fold 3 through this program. However, you can still purchase the previous year's flagship models, like the Galaxy S22 series (starting April 22, 2023) and Galaxy S21 series. At present, the following models are available for purchase through the program:

Galaxy S22 Ultra - starting at $919

Galaxy S22 Plus - starting at $768

Galaxy S22 - starting at $619

Galaxy S21 Ultra - starting at $829

Galaxy S21 Plus - starting at $679

Galaxy S21 - starting at $529

Those looking to grab the Galaxy S22 series devices will have to wait until April 22, 2023. It's also important to note that the new pricing for the Galaxy S21 series (mentioned above) will come into effect from May 2, 2023. Additionally, if you're looking to save even more money, it's worth mentioning that also trade in your old smartphone and receive a credit of up to $180.

FAQ

Q: Are Samsung Certified Re-Newed smartphones compatible with all carriers?

Yes, all Samsung smartphones sold through the Certified Re-Newed are carrier unlocked, meaning you can use them with the carrier of your preference.

Q: Is there any warranty on Certified Re-Newed devices?

Samsung offers the same one-year warranty for all devices sold through the Certified Re-Newed program, just like the new Samsung smartphones.

Q: Is Samsung Care+ available for Certified Re-Newed devices?

Customers have the option to purchase a Samsung Care+ plan for their Certified Re-Newed devices, which offers protection against minor accidents.

Q: Does Samsung offer financing options for the smartphones sold through Certified Re-Newed program?

Yes, Samsung offers many financing options. According to the Samsung website, these options are available: